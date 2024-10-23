Maharashtra students can enrol in class 11 even if they fail in math, science

Mumbai: Students of class 10 in Maharashtra who fail to score 35, the minimum passing mark, in mathematics and science will now be eligible for admission to Class 11 provided they have secured at least 20 marks, according to the updated State Curriculum Framework for School Education (SCF-SE). Such students will have to enroll in streams which exclude mathematics and science, it notes. Students of class 10 in Maharashtra who fail to score 35, the minimum passing mark, in mathematics and science will now be eligible for admission to Class 11 provided they have secured at least 20 marks.(HT file)

The new curriculum framework, approved earlier this month, aims to provide greater flexibility to students and reduce dropout rates associated with academic difficulties in specific subjects. It gives two options to students who score between 20 and 34 marks – they can either advance to Class 11 with a note on their results indicating the lower scores or choose to retake the exams to improve their marks.

Education experts largely welcomed the decision, which was taken following multiple requests from parents seeking to ease academic pressure on students.

“This decision is a positive step towards reducing dropout rates and ensuring students, especially girls who discontinue their education after dropping out, can continue their studies,” said Prajakti Gokhale, former board of study member for mathematics, Balbharati and visiting faculty of Savitribai Phule Pune University. “It opens doors for skills-based courses and career opportunities, while also diminishing the pressure of coaching classes by offering multiple choices across different streams.”

The decision is likely to have significant impact, said Aniket Sule, associate professor at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education. “A very small percentage of students who appear for class 10 exams go on to pursue science in classes 11 and 12. Hence, these subjects should not prevent anyone from pursuing higher learning,” he said.

Sule further said that the current academic framework and design largely focuses on students who want to pursue careers in mathematics and science. “Evey student needs basic knowledge of science and math, which can be acquired even without studying some complex concepts in these subjects,” he noted.

Some critics, however, raised concerns about the likely impact of the decision on educational standards. “Lowering the passing criteria is not the ideal solution. Students need to understand basic math and science for their daily life. According to me, minimum passing range need not be pulled down,” said Sujata Apte, a senior math teacher.

Another education expert, Dhanvanti Hardikar, said, “If the goal is to support students who struggle in these subjects, the government should consider introducing alternative subjects in class 10. Making mathematics and science compulsory, only to relax the passing criteria later, sends mixed signals and may demoralise students, especially when their mark sheets reflect lower scores.”