Students in a fix as CET cell delays BMS admission process

Mumbai: Delay in the admission process for the Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS) has left several aspirants in a fix as the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has not yet declared admission for the courses.

The admission process for B.Com (Management Studies), a recently renamed degree course, has commenced and this has left many students confused.

This year marked the first entrance exam for BMS admission in the state. The exam results are expected to be announced on June 17, with no definite schedule for the admission process. The first merit list for Mumbai University including B.Com (Management Studies), will be announced on June 13, adding to student confusion regarding future admission procedures if the CET process is delayed.

A student aspiring to pursue BMS expressed their concern, saying, “I am worried because, to date, I don’t have clarity about the BMS admission process. I registered myself on the University of Mumbai (MU) portal for the B.Com (Management Studies) course too. However, I want a BMS degree, so I plan to secure admission for this course and then shift to BMS once the admission process starts.”

Another student from the city remarked, “This is a very confusing situation for us. Once the MU admission process is completed for the B.Com (Management Studies) course, we won’t be able to cancel the admission as per college rules. So, we will lose our money as well as the opportunity for BMS.”

In light of this, student organisations are demanding intervention from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Pradeep Sawant, a member of Yuva Sena, said, “There is a lot of confusion in students’ minds about BMS and B.Com (Management Studies) degrees. Considering this, we are planning to request AICTE to intervene and guide universities as well as students about the same.”

Meanwhile, the registration process for colleges wishing to offer BMS on the CET cell portal is yet to begin. Without this, further admission procedures for BMS courses are not possible.