MUMBAI: An irate tempo driver crashed into a 30-year-old businessman, dragged him along 20 meters at the Anand Nagar toll naka in Mulund, which led to his death, on Thursday evening. Tempo driver rams into man at toll naka, kills him

The incident occurred as Bhavesh Soni, who ran a shop selling steel utensils, was driving home in his car to Bhiwandi after a shopping spree in Kalbadevi. He was accompanied by his uncle, Manish Soni. A little before the toll naka, Noor Mohammad Ibarali Shaha, 33, who was driving his tempo alongside, grazed against Soni’s car and drove by. Soni alighted from his car at the naka and confronted Shaha about the damage he had caused to his vehicle. A war of words ensued between the two after which an enraged Soni stood before the truck in an effort to prevent him from passing through.

His uncle also got down from the car and went to confront the truck driver. Together, they demanded that the driver pay up for the damages he had caused. This spurred Shaha to drive into Soni and drag him for a distance before fleeing the spot.

In the midst of the verbal tussle, fellow commuters had gathered at the spot while one of the workers at the toll naka alerted Navghar police, stationed a few meters ahead. Some of the team members took Soni to Jupiter Hospital, in Thane, where he was declared dead on arrival. Rest of the team tracked down the tempo driver to Bhiwandi. Cops have registered a murder case against him and arrested him. They have also seized his truck (GJ16-AU-4580). Soni was in a Maruti Swift (MH43-BN-4070).

“We have registered a murder case against Noor Mohammad, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and arrested him,” said deputy commissioner of police, Purshottam Karad, of Zone 7.