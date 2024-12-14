Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attacked prime minister Narendra Modi over alleged atrocities on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, saying a prime minister who was said to have stopped the war between Russia and Ukraine for some time should use his powers to stop attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country. Thackeray slams Modi over attacks on Hindus in B’desh

“Why is PM Modi silent over the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh? He should explain what he is doing to stop the attacks,” Thackeray at a press conference, continuing with Shiv Sena (UBT)’s renewed push towards Hindutva following its dismal performance in the assembly polls.

Thackeray said Sena (UBT) MPs had reached out to Modi on Thursday to discuss their concerns about the situation in Bangladesh but were denied a meeting. “On one hand, the PM is silent about Bangladesh issue. On other hand, the railway ministry has issued demolition notice to an 80-year-old Hanuman temple at Dadar station. It shows that for PM Modi and the BJP government, Hindus are just a vote bank and nothing more,” Thackeray alleged. Even the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which comes under the Mahayuti government, is eyeing a piece of land in Navi Mumbai which houses a temple, he added.

Responding to Thackeray’s criticism, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the Sena (UBT) chief had no authority to speak on Modi and that his love for Hindus was nothing but hypocrisy.

“Uddhav Thackeray, who is sitting with Congress now, is showing love and concern for Hindus. During the two and half years of his chief ministership, the people of Maharashtra experienced his hypocrisy towards Hindus. He did not utter a word when sadhus were killed in Palghar,” said Bawankule.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that the party has started preparations for local body polls. “We have started planning for polls to 14 municipal corporations including Mumbai,” he said.