Thane civic body aims to reduce greenhouse gases emission by 22% by 2025-26

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) aims at reducing greenhouse gases emission by 22% within the city in the next four years.

A plan has been put in place by the Pollution Control Department to reduce approximately 5,11,608 tonnes of carbon emission. This includes certain plans already in place to make use of solar power and new plans like planting mangroves along the creeks.

The civic body calls this as the climate resilient city action plan and has also joined hands with Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray’s United Nations Race to Zero Campaign.

“From usage of solar power wherever possible to switching government vehicles to CNG instead of diesel and from energy efficient fixtures to rain water harvesting, there are many such initiatives already in place. We plan to include more such facilities like encouraging solar farming and flood management solutions. We also plan to plant more mangroves along the creek as Thane has a huge creek area. This will not only help control carbon emission but also floods,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

At present, the city witnesses 1.02 metric ton equivalent carbon dioxide emissions per person.

“Based on the current carbon emission and the number of tons each initiative will help reduce, we have an approximate figure planned. Around 5.11 lakh ton of carbon emission can be reduced by the year 2025-26 if we look at 2017-18 as the base year of these initiatives. We have accordingly prepared a plan that will be executed in various departments including solid waste management, transport, residential, industrial and government buildings, streetlights, water supply, disaster management and biodiversity,” said an officer from the Pollution Control Department.

As per TMC, 2,65,604 tons reduction in solid waste management, 2,45,562 tons residential and industrial buildings, transport department can reduce around 15,677.28 tons, streetlights will reduce 6,443 tons, government building reduces 947 tons, water supply can reduce 9,611 tons, disaster management and health department will reduce 49.44 tons of carbon emission.

Under Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray’s leadership, 43 AMRUT cities from Maharashtra have joined the UN Race to Zero. Maharashtra has the highest number of cities from any state in India joining the Race to Zero.