Thane Municipal Corporation to set up 10 meditation centres across city for mental, physical well-being of residents

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will set up 10 meditation centres across the city in various wards with the aim of providing resources for mental and physical well-being of the residents.

These will be set up within the educational institutions with provisions for free sessions and guidance on yoga and meditation.

“The pandemic has had an impact on everyone’s lifestyle as well. The work from home trend has not only induced a stagnant lifestyle but also impacted the mental well-being of many. Having such centres within the vicinity of one’s home will help de-stress. We are working towards making it available in the next few months itself,” said a senior TMC official.

Every ward in the city will have a centre and a ward like Majiwada-Manpada that has a huge geographical area and population may include an additional centre. A budget of ₹50 lakh has been prepared and approved by the Standing Committee. It would now be presented before the civic commissioner for final approval.

The National Tele-Mental Health programme announced in this year’s budget by the Central Government paved the way for such an initiative within the Thane civic body.

“In the last few years, people have faced immense stress through social distancing, unemployment, financial insecurity, travel restrictions and moreover reduced access to mental healthcare. Such an initiative will benefit many,” said Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.