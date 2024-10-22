Navi Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officially named the Third Mumbai as Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town (KSC New Town) on Monday. Third Mumbai renamed as KSC New Town, in honour of 3 villages of Raigad

The city is named after three villages that share the same name, which are among the 124 villages in Raigad district, collectively known as the Third Mumbai.

Third Mumbai, also known as the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), was announced in 2013 to prevent the haphazard growth of the upcoming airport area. The city will cover an area of 323.44 sq km, and would be an environment-friendly township with the features of Smart City.

The new name highlights the significance of the three villages. Karnala is renowned for the Karnala Bird Sanctuary and the historic Karnala Fort. Sai village, nestled in the lush greenery of the Western Ghats, offers an ideal retreat for nature lovers. Chirner, located near the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), one of India’s largest container ports, plays a vital role due to its strategic proximity to major infrastructure.

The MMRDA has been officially appointed as the New Town Development Authority (NTDA) of the city, a governing body that plans new towns in India. A final decision on the same was taken on October 15 with the Maharashtra government issuing three notifications towards the same. “...to improve connectivity and reduce travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, MMRDA has developed Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link, which is expected to have a major positive impact on the economic development and growth of the region...” reads one of the notifications issued by the Urban Development Department.

In August 2023, MMRDA had requested the state government to appoint itself as NTDA for the MTHL Influence Area. This request was to make the MTHL project economically viable by capturing the land value enhancement of the MTHL landing and influence area. The 21.8 km long sea link, India’s longest, has been built at a cost of ₹17,843 crore. This August, 7,25,746 vehicles plied on the bridge.

Of the 124 villages, 80 villages are from Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area, 33 villages from the Khopta New Town Notified Area, 2 from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Plan and 9 from the Raigad Regional Plan. Hereon, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will no longer be the Special Planning Authority for 33 villages of Khopta New Town Notified Area. The peripheral area surrounding Pen Municipal Council has been excluded from the list.

Hereon, MMRDA will prepare Detailed Planning Proposals and Development Control & Promotion Regulations and has also been empowered to acquire the lands.