Truck driver runs over 27-year-old cleaner while reversing

BHIWANDI: A 27-year-old cleaner was run over by a truck driver on Tuesday when he was reversing the vehicle in Purna Village in Bhiwandi. The police registered a case against Saddam Hajimiyan Husain, 32, for causing death by negligence and arrested him.

Based on eyewitness Jitendra Chaudhari’s complaint, the deceased, Shyam Dayanand Khedagi was assisting the truck driver reverse the truck by holding the traffic and making way.

Husain suddenly increased the truck’s speed, crushing the cleaner under the truck’s rear wheel. Khedagai suffered serious injuries to his chest, abdomen, legs and hand and lost a lot of blood. A passerby alerted the driver about the cleaner being close to the rear wheel, but the truck ran over him.

Passersby informed the police, and the injured cleaner was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where he was declared dead.

According to the police, the truck was loaded with electronic products. “We called his family members and informed them about the accident. Khedagai lived with his wife, two children and parents in Karnataka. His brother reached Bhiwandi on Friday and took the body to their native place in Karnataka for final rites,” said sub-inspector Ranjit Walke of Narpoli police station.

An FIR was registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (deter individuals from engaging in reckless driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

The driver was arrested and produced in court and released on bail.