MCOCA court rejects under-trial prisoner’s plea for shoes, belt inside jail

MUMBAI: A special court has rejected the plea filled by an undertrial prisoner to allow him the use of shoes and waist belt in prison. The court rejected the plea in view of the apprehension expressed by the superintendent of Thane central jail that shoes and the belt could be used to smuggle things inside the prison. HT Image

Shiva Shetty, who was booked by the Kanjur Marg police in January last year for preparing to commit dacoity, approached the special Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court. He said that he has a problem with his legs and is unable to walk properly in slippers, which also causes irritation to his eyes and headache, and has been suffering fungal infection to his toes.

While seeking permission to use the belt he pleaded that ever since he was lodged in jail, his physical condition has worsened due to improper diet and mental stress. Hence, he has lost a lot of weight and pants no longer fit him.

The prison authorities on the other hand objected to the plea and said that there was no provision to allow prisoners to wear shoes and use belts in prison.

“If belts are allowed the possibility of assaulting other under-trial prisoners by using the belts cannot be ruled out,” said the prison authority.

In the past some incidents came to notice that illegal and unauthorized articles were brought in the jail hiding inside the shoes. While doing the check-up shoes were required to be opened for search which caused damage to the shoes. The under-trial prisoners used to quarrel with the officers, said prison authorities.

