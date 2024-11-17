MUMBAI: The fight for the Versova assembly constituency has been a close one in the past, with 2019 seeing votes split three ways between the incumbent Bharati Lavekar from the BJP, Baldev Khosa from the Congress, and an independent candidate, Rajul Patel. This time around, Lavekar faces the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Haroon Khan and the MNS’s Sandesh Desai. The anti-incumbency factor is high. Unfinished projects main focus in Versova

“Traffic is the biggest issue in Versova,” said citizens’ group founder Dhaval Shah. “This ward has a floating population of around seven lakh comprising office-goers and shoppers. Several bridges have been stuck for decades, making the situation worse. While the new metro has takers, last-mile connectivity leaves a lot to be desired.”

The fast-tracking of pending projects is the focus of most candidates. Khan adds a new litany: the stalled redevelopment of MHADA buildings and SRA projects, stormwater lines in Yari Road, the delay in Kolis’ diesel subsidy and garbage-dumping spots in prosperous areas. The Sena (UBT) candidate takes a dig at Lavekar. “If Bharti ji had 10 years’ worth of work to stand on, she wouldn’t have to go door to door asking for votes,” he said. “I have the support of Shiv Sainiks and the 40% minority in the constituency.”

Dissatisfaction of Lavekar’s track record is high; even supporters of the Mahayuti refrained from praising her. Her pitch has been loudest on the Ladki Bahin Yojana, but whether it will win her votes amid the unbridled price hike is yet to be seen. “Our electricity bills, gas price, house rents and food bills have spiralled,” said Preeti Moray, a resident from Behrambaug slum colony.

MNS candidate Desai won only 5,000 votes the last time. Apart from infrastructure projects, he promised to give high FSI to koli gaothans, to rid the Lokhandwala back road of hawkers, to crack down on drug peddlers and to fix open gutters in the slums of Behrambaug and Anand Nagar. Among his promises was employment. “I held a job fair last year which I will repeat,” he said, adding what he perceived as a qualification: “Unlike the other candidates, I’m not a senior citizen.”

Khan and Patel also stressed on the lack of nearby government hospitals. “The closest hospitals, Cooper and HBT Trauma, are far and cannot handle the additional burden of this area. People end up going to exorbitant private hospitals,” said Khan. Patel also brought up the shortage of BMC schools in the constituency. “There are reservations for schools, but none are built,” she said.

Activist Dhaval Shah said there were other issues such as the unfinished Mogra nallah pumping station which caused flooding. “There is no post office or fire brigade here despite reservations,” he said. “Mangroves are under attack. Drinking water supply is insufficient, forcing a dependency on tanker water, and there is no planning for the redevelopment-caused population rise.”

A mainstay of the constituency has been the low voter turnout; 2019 saw a turnout of 42.38%, one of the bottom five turnouts in the city. With margins of under 10,000 votes between the top three candidates this time, the contest promises to be a nail-biting one.