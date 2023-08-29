Upset Karanjade residents come out on street over water shortage

Panvel: After months of pleading and suspending agitations following assurances, upset residents of Karanjade marched to CIDCO Bhavan in CBD Belapur on Tuesday to protest against the perennial acute water shortage in their node. Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 29, 2023:Residence of Karanjade node Panvel stage protest against Cidco over water crisis issue near Cidco bhawan Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The residents carried placards and raised slogans in the protest – ‘Jal Akrosh Morcha’. Karanjade – which has a population of around 1 lakh – is a new node being developed by CIDCO near Panvel.

Former Karajade sarpanch Rameshwar Angre, who is leading the protest, said, “This is the monsoon season, dams have filled up and yet Karanjade is facing a drought-like situation. There has been an acute shortage of water for the past four to five months. There is a water supply for 15 minutes or five minutes, and sometimes there is nothing.”

He said that the CIDCO assured them of fixing the issue whenever the residents had protested earlier.

Thirty-two-year-old Bharti Patil, a resident, said that the CIDCO promised to supply water throughout the day. “We have paid development charges to CIDCO. However, after shifting to the node we found that the basic services are missing. The roads are bad, unhygienic conditions exist, and there is little water supply,” Patil said.

The water issues are taking a toll on the residents as they are often taking a leave from their offices, she said, adding, “We lose out on our salaries. How are we supposed to pay our EMIs? Our kids’ education suffers due to water shortage hassles. Who is responsible for all this?”

Manisha Deodhar, 28, another resident, said that the residents are exercising restraint and peacefully protesting as this is the beginning of the festive period. “We do not want to disturb anything. Unfortunately, we have to take to the streets. CIDCO wants development funds but doesn’t want to provide basic services like roads, water etc.”

“This is festival time, guests are coming to our houses. There is no water and tankers are not available. How do we invite people? Shouldn’t we celebrate?” she added.

Responding to the agitation, CIDCO executive engineer (water supply) Pranit Mul, who met the protestors, said, “I assure all the protesters that we shall resolve the issues raised by the residents within eight to 10 days. Implementation of several measures has already begun to provide adequate water supply to the area.”

