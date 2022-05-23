Wife, paramour arrested for husband’s murder
Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman, resident of Shivaji Nagar, and her paramour was arrested in Govandi on Sunday for allegedly killing the woman’s husband after he discovered their affair. According to the police, the two stabbed the woman’s husband, identified as Jamil Khan aka Shamsher, (33), with a kitchen knife after he caught them.
Police officers said that the accused Najeera Khan had married the victim a few years back and had a two-year-old son. It was her second marriage. Officers said when Khan realised that her husband had not been fulfilling his duties as a man and could not provide for the family, she started working at a workshop where she met her paramour, Sadre Alam (35). Their acquaintance had since developed into an affair.
“The victim had suspected that his wife had an extra-marital affair and had assaulted her because of that,” said an officer from Shivaji Nagar police station.
On Sunday at 2am, when Khan was at her Govandi house along with Alam, the victim barged into the house and caught the two. The deceased then started fighting with Khan and assaulted her. In the middle of a heated argument and fight, Najeera brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her husband multiple times in a fit of rage.
Seeing him bleed and collapse, Najeera and Alam rushed the victim to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where he was declared dead on arrival. The hospital authorities informed the police and the two were arrested.
Haryana urban body election dates announced: Check full schedule
Elections to the 93 urban bodies of Haryana municipal corporation are set to take place on June 19, the state election commission announced on Monday. The polls will begin at 7am and continue till 6pm. Haryana Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh, in a press conference, announced the dates and said a notice listing the details for the municipal corporation elections will be issued on May 24.
‘Go back’ slogans greet UP governor as she lists Yogi govt’s achievements
LUCKNOW: 'Go back' slogans greeted UP governor Anandiben Patel as she listed the Yogi Adityanath government's (2.0) achievements on the development and law and order front, in her address to a joint sitting of the two houses in the state assembly hall, marking the opening of the budget session of the state legislature here on Monday.
Water supply to be cut off in most parts of Pune city on Thursday
PUNE Most parts of the city will have no water supply on Thursday, May 26, as the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to undertake urgent repair and maintenance works at various pumping stations. The supply would be restored on Friday. According to a statement from the PMC water department, the civic administration would undertake maintenance and repair work at Parvati, Cantonment, SNDT, Warje and Holkar bridge water treatment plants.
'Horror house’: DCW chief on Delhi civic body-run schools
The Delhi Commission for Women conducted a surprise check of civic body-run schools in the national capital to look into safety and security measures in place for girl students in wake of recent reports of molestation. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, who led the team, called the condition of some of these schools “pathetic, unsafe and deeply disturbing”.
Monday Musings: Civic-centric, but unpopular, projects could take off under administrator
Pune: For over two months now, some of the big municipal corporations in the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik, are under administrator's rule. Same goes with illegal encroachments and other civic inconveniences. In Pune, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, who is also serving as the administrator, has been pushing for expediting projects, some unpopular and seemingly difficult to be executed, if public representatives are in the game.
