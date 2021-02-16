Woman dies after being stabbed by boyfriend outside Mumbai’s KEM Hospital

A contractual employee with the Covid care centre at KEM Hospital succumbed to her injuries after her 36-year-old boyfriend allegedly stabbed her multiple times outside the state-run hospital on Sunday.

Police said the accused, identified as Rajesh Kale, assaulted his girlfriend as she wanted to end their relationship. The victim had sustained stab injuries on her abdomen and had suffered severe blood loss. She died on Monday morning.

Bhoiwada police arrested Kale, who lives in Kurla (East) and works as a labourer. The victim lived in Govandi.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when Kale had come to meet the victim outside KEM Hospital. After a few minutes, the couple started arguing

and the victim allegedly asked Kale to stop meeting her, said Vinod Kamble, senior inspector, Bhoiwada police station.

Kale got angry and removed a knife from his pocket. He then stabbed the woman four times in her abdomen. The accused also sustained a minor injury on his leg. “It appears that the accused and the victim had fought earlier over some issue. Kale had planned to assault her and was therefore carrying a knife with him,” Kamble added.

People in the vicinity rushed the victim to KEM Hospital while others nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police.