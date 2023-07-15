Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 46-year-old woman killed, four injured as portion of ceiling collapses in Uttan

46-year-old woman killed, four injured as portion of ceiling collapses in Uttan

ByMegha Sood
Jul 15, 2023 01:01 AM IST

According to the fire brigade officers and the Uttan police, the deceased has been identified as Sunita Borjis, a fisherwoman. Her relatives—Snehal Borjis, 25, Shweta Borjis, 17, Densi Borjis, 22 and Saniya Borjis, 13, were injured in the incident

MUMBAI: A 46-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured after a portion of the ceiling of a ground-plus-one-storey structure collapsed on Friday morning at Patan Bunder in Uttan of Bhayandar.

46-year-old woman killed, four injured as portion of ceiling collapses in Uttan
46-year-old woman killed, four injured as portion of ceiling collapses in Uttan

According to the fire brigade officers and the Uttan police, the deceased has been identified as Sunita Borjis, a fisherwoman. Her relatives—Snehal Borjis, 25, Shweta Borjis, 17, Densi Borjis, 22 and Saniya Borjis, 13, were injured in the incident. The injured were admitted to the government hospital in Bhayandar west.

The police said that some part of the ceiling fell where the deceased woman and her relatives were sleeping, while men of the family were out on their fishing trip.

“The structure was a private building owned by the Borjis family and is about 20 years old,” a police officer said.

The fire brigade officers have vacated the house and are conducting investigation into the cause of the ceiling collapse and when was the last time that the Borjis family had repaired or done maintenance work on the structure.

A case of accidental death was registered. The police are investigating further to find out whether there was any negligence involved by the family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out