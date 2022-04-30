Yes Bank fraud case: CBI searches at properties of builders in Mumbai, Pune
Searches were carried out by the CBI at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune at properties linked to a few builders in the DHFL-Yes Bank fraud case on Saturday. "Searches are going on at eight locations in Mumbai and Pune. Nothing can be said now about the role of people being searched," one of the officials told news agency PTI.
Properties linked to prominent builders Ashwini Bhonsale, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka were reportedly searched. A report by PTI, quoting officials, said the CBI suspects that the companies of these builders were used to channel alleged illicit money in the fraud case.
Saturday's raids come after the arrest of Mumbai -based realtor Sanjay Chhabria of Radius Developers, who is currently in the custody of the central agency till May 6.
Chhabria has been accused of diverting loans worth ₹3,094 crore that were sanctioned to his companies by Kapil Wadhwan of DHFL and Yes Bank, the CBI said on Friday.
"The custodial interrogation of Chhabria is necessary to ascertain the end-use of aforesaid loans aggregating to ₹3,094 crore, for the purpose of recovery of material evidence pertaining to the said transactions and related issues," the central agency added and pointed out that the realtor had been "uncooperative" and was not coming out with facts relevant to the case.
Two years back the CBI had registered the case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and DHFL's Kapil Wadhwan.
It alleged that Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with Wadhawan for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family through companies held by them.
The CBI's FIR states that the fraud had started taking shape in 2018 from April-June when Yes Bank invested ₹3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL.
In return, Kapil Wadhwan paid a kickback of ₹600 crore to Rana Kapoor and his family in the form of a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Startup Mantra: Providing logistics expertise, the digital way
Logistics, which is an essential but non-core part of the manufacturing system, is still being managed by most small and medium enterprises (SME) and large companies through Excel sheets, emails and messages. To bring this 'behind-the-curve' logistics segment on the digital front foot, 'FreightFox' (NimbleLogik Pvt Ltd) startup is offering innovative mobility solutions powered by data and Collaborative-Logistics-as-a-Service (CLaaS) throFreightFox'sheir platform to manufacturing companies.
-
PSI scam: 400 students protest against government's decision
Several police sub-inspector candidates who had been shortlisted for recruitment have gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Saturday to protest against the government's decision to cancel the exam. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, has stated that he will soon announce the PSI re-examination date. The government has not cancelled the notification and the test. The Karnataka government has decided to cancel the results of the PSI recruitment exam following allegations of corruption.
-
Ramazan 2022: Best places for iftar treats in Bengaluru
With Covid-19 robbing us of two years, here are some amazing places in Bengaluru to satiate your Iftar cravings. Charminar Kabab Paradise, Frazer TownTopping the list is Charminar Kabab Paradise. From mutton seekh kababs to chicken tikkas, everything they serve is mouth-watering. Address: Mosque Complex, 40, MM Road, Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560005 Kormangala Food StreetIt is the next go-to place for Ramadan delicacies in the town.
-
‘You have acknowledged the scam, time to resign,’ says Siddaramaiah
A day after the Karnataka government announced its decision to annul the alleged scam-tainted examination held to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the state and hold re-exams, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the BJP-led dispensation has acknowledged the scam and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Seeking an impartial probe, in a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said the investigation should be monitored by a sitting High Court judge.
-
Bihar police sounds alert as cyber frauds steal money in name of electricity bill
A message was sent to Arun Kumar Mishra, a former teacher of Commerce College asking him to deposit money from the link just sent to him. The OTP was also taken from there through the link. A while later, Mishra found a sum of ₹49,000 deducted from his bank account. Similarly, a retired teacher was duped of ₹39,500, police said. “They (cyber frauds) seem to be using different numbers every time though the modus operandi remains the same,” additional director general of EoU, N H Khan said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics