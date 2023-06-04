Greater Noida: A 12-year-old boy drowned in a pond located in Tilapta village of Greater Noida on Friday, Gautam Budh Nagar police said. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Daksh Bhati, a resident of the same village. 12-year-old boy drowns in pond in Greater Noida

“The incident took place on Friday afternoon when Bhati and his friends had gone to the village temple behind which there is a pond. While playing in the pond, the boy drowned. His friends raised an alarm and alerted the priest at the temple,” said Avdhesh Pratap, station house officer (SHO) of Surajpur police station.

The boy was fished out of the pond by villagers and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The boy’s final rites were carried out on Saturday, police said.

“The boy’s father is a farmer. He was the only child of his parents. His mother is unconscious, and the entire village is mourning the death,” said Rohit Bhati, a relative of the deceased.