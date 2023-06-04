Home / Cities / Noida News / 12-year-old boy drowns in pond in Greater Noida

12-year-old boy drowns in pond in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2023 12:07 AM IST

A 12-year-old boy named Daksh Bhati drowned in a pond in Tilapta village, Greater Noida. He was playing in the pond with his friends when the incident occurred.

Greater Noida: A 12-year-old boy drowned in a pond located in Tilapta village of Greater Noida on Friday, Gautam Budh Nagar police said. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Daksh Bhati, a resident of the same village.

12-year-old boy drowns in pond in Greater Noida
12-year-old boy drowns in pond in Greater Noida

“The incident took place on Friday afternoon when Bhati and his friends had gone to the village temple behind which there is a pond. While playing in the pond, the boy drowned. His friends raised an alarm and alerted the priest at the temple,” said Avdhesh Pratap, station house officer (SHO) of Surajpur police station.

The boy was fished out of the pond by villagers and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The boy’s final rites were carried out on Saturday, police said.

“The boy’s father is a farmer. He was the only child of his parents. His mother is unconscious, and the entire village is mourning the death,” said Rohit Bhati, a relative of the deceased.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
greater noida
greater noida
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out