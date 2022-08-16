Shrikant Tyagi case: Court grants bail to six supporters

Six supporters of Shrikant Tyagi, the self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker who was caught on camera assaulting and abusing a woman neighbour in Noida on August 5, were granted bail on Tuesday days after they were arrested last week for trespass and criminal intimidation. Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut.

On August 7, the six stormed the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida’s Sector 93B and sought the address of Tyagi’s neighbour. Their lawyer Sushil Bhati said they were booked under bailable charges. “Hence, they were granted bail.”

Nitin Tyagi, Lokendra Tyagi, Rahul Tyagi, Churchil Rana, Prince Tyagi and Ravi Pandit, all residents of Ghaziabad, were booked on August 7 including under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 147 (rioting) ,447 (criminal trespass) ,504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 419 (cheating by personation).

Their four accomplices Ajit Chaudhary, Nishant Tyagi, Sachin Tyagi and Ankur Mishra remained on the run and police teams were working to arrest them.

