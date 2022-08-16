Shrikant Tyagi case: Court grants bail to six supporters
Six supporters of Shrikant Tyagi, the self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker who was caught on camera assaulting and abusing a woman neighbour in Noida on August 5, were granted bail on Tuesday days after they were arrested last week for trespass and criminal intimidation. Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut.
On August 7, the six stormed the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida’s Sector 93B and sought the address of Tyagi’s neighbour. Their lawyer Sushil Bhati said they were booked under bailable charges. “Hence, they were granted bail.”
Nitin Tyagi, Lokendra Tyagi, Rahul Tyagi, Churchil Rana, Prince Tyagi and Ravi Pandit, all residents of Ghaziabad, were booked on August 7 including under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 147 (rioting) ,447 (criminal trespass) ,504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 419 (cheating by personation).
Their four accomplices Ajit Chaudhary, Nishant Tyagi, Sachin Tyagi and Ankur Mishra remained on the run and police teams were working to arrest them.
-
United in grief: Muslims, Hindus attend prayer for Partition victims at Akal Takht
For the first time, members of the Muslim and Hindu communities joined the ardas (Sikh prayer) held at the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, Akal Takht, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in memory of the lakhs of Punjabis who lost their lives during the communal riots during the Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.
-
Haridwar man opposes sale of eggs in prohibited area, BJP worker, son attack him
The Haridwar Police have booked a Bharatiya Janata Party worker and Dinesh Kalra's son for attempted murder after a 27-year-old man complained that he was beaten with sticks and a screwdriver for opposing the sale of eggs by the shopkeeper, police said. Sale of meat, fish and eggs are banned in Haridwar. Kalra and his son allegedly attacked the complainant with sticks and a screwdriver, Akshay Tripathi. Station house officer at Kankhal police station, Mukesh Chauhan said they were yet to arrest the accused.
-
Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 2.5 hours soon through high-speed railway track:Report
The Indian Railways is reportedly considering building a semi-high-speed track between Bengaluru and Hyderabad for better connectivity between the two IT key hubs in the southern part of the country. This track will be between Yelahanka Station in Bengaluru to Secunderabad Station in Hyderabad covering a distance of 503km. Currently, it takes around 10 to 11 hours for passengers to commute between Hyderabad and Bengaluru by train.
-
UP Cabinet okays setting up of Eco-tourism board
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for setting up an eco-tourism development board to fully utilise the tourism potential of the state. The board will be headed by the state chief minister with ministers of 10 departments as its members, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh told newspersons here. The chief secretary of the state will be its member secretary and experts from prominent institutions will also be included in this.
-
Migrant worker held for raping, murdering girl in Panipat
A 40-year-old migrant worker was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Haryana's Panipat. Police said the accused, Ishwar Singh, who worked at a dhaba and is from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, has been living in Panipat for 15 years. They added the girl's post-mortem confirmed she was strangled after rape. Police said CCTV footage showed Singh taking the girl along. A local court remanded him in one-day police custody.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics