60kg cannabis being smuggled to Delhi seized, 3 arrested

Noida: The Noida Police on Friday arrested three people for allegedly smuggling 60 kilograms of cannabis -- estimated to be worth over ₹25 lakh -- from Odisha to Noida, officers said. Kumar , the alleged mastermind, revealed during interrogation that they didn’t bring large consignments rather carried it “in smaller quantities by hiding it and travelling trains and buses”. (HT Photo)

Police identified the suspects as Pankaj Negi (28), Vishal Singh (27) and Golu Kumar (25) -- all residents of Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad.

According to Shakti Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Crime, the suspects were arrested by a joint team of Crime Response Team (CRT) and Expressway Police Station team following intelligence inputs.

“We were working on the miscreants and gangs involved in peddling or supplying drugs. We had a tip off about the three travelling by a bus. As they got down from the bus in the morning at Chhaprauli roundabout, they were nabbed,” the officer said.

“Upon checking, 60 kg of cannabis, estimated to be worth over ₹25 lakh, was recovered from their possession,” he added.

During interrogation, it was found that Kumar is the alleged mastermind of the gang. He was also booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) earlier in 2019 at Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad. After being released from jail later in 2021, he formed another organisation and again got involved in drugs smuggling, the officer shared.

Sharing the modus operandi, the DCP said that the suspects used to put packets of cannabis at the bottom of a backpack, and fill the bag with clothes so that no one could catch them easily, he said, adding that Kumar revealed that they didn’t bring large consignments rather carried it “in smaller quantities by hiding it and travelling trains and buses”.

“The drugs are of high quality which is dried and pressed for several months and after developing it in the form of high quality, it is taken out for sale in the market, the suspects informed. The suspects would supply the drugs in NCR (national capital region) cities including Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi,” the DCP said.

The suspects were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and sent to judicial custody on Friday, he added.