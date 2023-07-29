Elderly woman electrocuted in Greater Noida, video of the incident surfaces online

An 80-year-old woman died of electrocution on Saturday in a village under Rabupura police limits, Greater Noida, police said, adding that a video of the incident, shot by a passerby, surfaced online. The deceased, identified as Angoori Devi, was a resident of Mirzapur village in Greater Noida, police said. (Representative Image)

The deceased, identified as Angoori Devi, was a resident of Mirzapur village in Greater Noida, police said.

According to police, the victim’s family said that Devi was leaning out through her house window to call her nephew when her hand met the live wire. The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon, and the police team promptly rushed to the spot.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer, Rabupura police station said, “The woman was burnt to death on the spot following the incident. Her body has been sent for postmortem examination. As of now, no legal action has been taken in the case.”

The online video captured onlookers filming the incident on their mobile phones. While some users shared the video, others criticized the act of filming instead of providing help to the victim.

