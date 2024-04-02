G Noida: Absconding suspect in student’s murder surrenders

An absconding suspect, allegedly involved in the murder of a 20-year-old student of a Greater Noida university, surrendered last week at the Gautam Budh Nagar district courts and later directed police to evidence in the case, senior officers said on Monday. The fifth suspect, a friend of the deceased, was absconding and police teams were deployed to nab him but on March 21, he surrendered before the court. (HT Photo)

The case pertains to Yash Mittal, a resident of Amroha who was pursuing BBA from Greater Noida and went missing from his college on February 26. Two days later, his body was found buried in a field in Amroha’s Gajraula town.

The police had arrested four people -- identified as Rachit Nagar (24), Shivam Singh (23), Sumit Pradhan (24), and Sushant Verma (24) -- on charges of murder. Police said it was suspect Nagar who had directed the police to the spot where Mittal’s body was buried.

“However, a fifth suspect, also a friend of the deceased, identified as Shubham Chaudhary (26), was absconding and police teams were deployed to nab him. On March 21, Chaudhary surrendered before the court and was lodged in District Jail. Later on March 29, police applied for his police custody remand following which he was taken into police custody on March 30. On March 31, on Chaudhary’s directions, police recovered the Swift car and spade used in the commission of the murder as well as the deceased’s mobile phone and sim card,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer, Dadri police station.

He said the car, which was used by suspects to travel with Mittal from Greater Noida to Gajraula, was recovered from Nainital in Uttarakhand.

“Chaudhary had disposed of the car in Kaladhungi jungle in Nainital. Mittal’s mobile phone and sim card were also recovered from there and they were last used by the suspects to send ransom messages to Mittal’s family. The spade was recovered from the spot in Gajraula where the body was found buried,” said the officer.

Police said Mittal, son of an Amroha-based businessman, was taken from Greater Noida to Gajraula town by his five friends for a drinks party. At the party when MIttal made a comment about how only he pays for parties all the time while the others were freeloading that started an argument and he was strangled to death, police said.

On Monday, Chaudhary was sent back to jail by the police after recovery of all evidence in the case, said the officer.