G Noida: Man heading for interview goes missing after being robbed, stabbed

Noida: A 28-year-old man, who left for a job interview early Thursday in Greater Noida, called up his younger brother minutes later to inform that he had been stabbed and forced to withdraw money from an ATM by an unidentified person. He has been missing since then, the police said. The victim had left his home at 5am for a job interview scheduled at a company located in Sector 94, Noida. (Representational image)

Multiple teams have been set up to trace the missing person, but he couldn’t be traced till evening, the police added.

Police identified the missing person as Vikas Kumar, a resident of Ghodi Bachheda in Greater Noida.

His family explained that Kumar had left the home at 5am for a job interview scheduled at a company located in Sector 94, Noida.

“At 5.25 am, his younger brother received a panicked phone call saying that an unidentified accused forced him to withdraw cash from an ATM of Alpha in Beta 2 locality after stabbing him,” said Kumar’s uncle Umesh Raghav.

Kumar’s brother (police did not share the name) rushed to the spot but couldn’t find him. His mobile was also switched off. “Later, when he spotted a police response vehicle (PRV) near Alpha, the police were informed,” added Raghav.

A case, however, couldn’t be registered at any police station even 12 hours after the incident over jurisdiction issue.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Beta 2 police station. But the police traced the last location of the victim’s mobile phone under the Surajpur police station.

According to station house officer (SHO) (Beta 2 police station) Munendra Singh, they checked the nearby CCTV camera footage, but no clue could be found.

“When we gathered the last location of his mobile phone it was found in the Jaitpur area, under the jurisdiction of Surajpur police station,” the officer said.

“However, a joint team of Beta 2 and Surajpur police are searching for him. But as his last location was found in Jaitpur, the case will be registered there,” he added.

According to SHO (Surajpur) Pushparaj Singh, they received the information on emergency helpline number 112 that a man was stabbed when he went to an ATM in Alpha area.

“Our teams are looking for him. Since morning, we have scanned hundreds of CCTVs, but he is untraceable. Kumar’s family members are with us and as we have received a complaint, a case will be registered,” Pushparaj Singh added.