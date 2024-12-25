Gautam Budh Nagar: Admin calls for action on illegal road cuts, black spots

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has issued directives to tackle 29 identified accident-prone spots and to close illegal road cuts as it renewed its focus on reducing road accidents and fatalities in the district, officials said on Tuesday. Data provided by Gautam Budh Nagar police Commissionerate reveals a total of 853 road accidents as of September 2024 killed 331 people. In 2023, 1,176 road accidents killed 470 people and in 2022, a total of 1,122 road accidents left 437 dead. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The initiatives were discussed during the recently held District Road Safety Committee meeting chaired by Mangalesh Dubey, additional district magistrate (administration), along with transport department and traffic police officials.

Transport and traffic police authorities, along with representatives from the Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida authorities, have been directed to identify and act against unauthorised road cuts to mitigate risks on the identified black spot locations.

“Closing unauthorised road cuts and addressing black spots are crucial to reduce road accidents and fatalities in the district. All concerned authorities must act promptly and ensure compliance,” said Dubey as he underlined the need for a coordinated approach by all relevant departments.

About unauthorised cuts, he said: “Such cuts pose significant risks to commuters. Immediate corrective measures must be implemented to ensure safer roads,” he added.

The identified accident-prone areas in the district include NH24 near Shipra Mall Underpass, Sector 21/25 Crossing, Rajnigandha Crossing, Sector 16, Hajipur Underpass, Sector 104, Mahamaya Flyover on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 37 Botanical Garden, Yamaha Cut in Surajpur, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Zero Point, Tusiana Village Roundabout in Knowledge Park V, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 168 Cut, among others.

These black spots have been identified based on accident data analysis conducted by the district administration, transport department, and traffic police, officials said.

Officials have also been urged for a strict action against traffic rule violators, including overloaded vehicles and those engaging in over speeding or illegal parking.

Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Traffic, said, “In 2020, there were 34 black spots identified in Gautam Budh Nagar. Through consistent efforts and collaboration with various authorities, the numbers have gradually decreased.”

“We are implementing measures such as road signs, markings, speed reduction strategies, and pothole repairs to address these spots. Violations like speeding, wrong-side driving, encroachment, and jaywalking remain significant contributors to accidents, but with these interventions, we aim to make our roads safer. The rest of the black spots will also be eliminated soon,” he added.

