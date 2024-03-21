GB Nagar: SP candidate booked for Model Code of Conduct violation

Noida: The Noida Police on Thursday evening booked 28 people, including Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Lok Sabha candidate from Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) constituency -- Rahul Awana -- and other party workers, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC), officers said. Samajwadi Party leader Awana’s candidature was announced on Wednesday, and police officers said that he was arriving from Lucknow to Noida via Delhi. (HT Photo)

According to station house officer (Phase 1 police station) Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, the first information report (FIR) was registered following a police constable’s complaint after the SP workers and the Lok Sabha candidate congregated near the DND toll plaza on the flyway, allegedly causing traffic obstruction between Delhi and Noida, and raising slogans.

“The constable was on patrol duty in the area and spotted the gathering who had parked at least 20 vehicles on the flyway, shouting slogans welcoming SP’s Lok Sabha candidate from GBN Rahul Awana. When the police officer asked them to stop and made them aware about the MCC in place, they did not obey. Further, when permission letter for the said gathering was sought, they could not show it,” said the officer.

Awana’s candidature was announced on Wednesday, and officers said that he was arriving from Lucknow to Noida via Delhi.

Taking cognisance of the violation, the constable submitted a complaint and an FIR was registered at the Phase 1 police station against eight identified people, and 20 unidentified people.

“Those named in the FIR include Awana and seven other SP party workers. They have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public), 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 171C (undue influence at elections) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 123(1) of The Representation of the People Act,” the officer added.

There has been no arrest in the case and a further probe is on, the police said.

This is the first MCC-related FIR lodged in Gautam Budh Nagar constituency ahead of the scheduled April 26 Lok Sabha polls, the officers added.

Despite repeated attempts, SP’s Awana did not respond to request for a comment on the case.