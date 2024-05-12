Ghaziabad: Four-year-old boy killed during Friday’s dust storm

A four-year-old boy was killed and his family members were injured after the under-construction portion of an adjacent multi-storeyed house collapsed and broke a major portion of the roof of victims’ house at Sudamapuri in Ghaziabad allegedly when high velocity winds and a dust storm hit parts of Delhi-NCR. The owner of the under-construction house fled and did not come to the site following the incident, said police. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The family of the deceased said that the under-construction portion of the fourth floor of adjacent house allegedly collapsed due to storm and a huge debris fell on roof of victims’ house.

“As a result, there was a huge crater in the roof and debris came crashing on five people who had retired to sleep by then. My brother, Amit Kumar, 24, his wife Radha, 23, and their two sons – Shiv Kumar aged four years, and, a minor child aged five months were in the house besides Amit’s younger brother, Monu. All sustained minor injuries but Shiv sustained major internal injuries. He was taken to hospital but died during treatment late Friday night,” said Vimlesh Kumar, Amit’s cousin.

The family is native of Hardoi and Amit shifted to Ghaziabad about five years ago.

“Deceased Shiv had started going to school after he got admission in nursery class last month. Other family members are stable and we have given a police complaint in the matter. The owner of the under-construction house fled and did not come to the site thereafter,” Kumar added.

A part of the debris from the under-construction house also fell on another house where a 16-year-old girl, Keemti, also suffered injuries.

“My sister suffered injuries to her hands. She was already ill due to fever. We were four in the house and had moved in as soon as the storm started around 10pm. Others were saved. A portion of the roof of our house was also damaged,” Sonam Kumari, Keemti’s younger sister, said.

Police said that they identified Rajesh Chauhan as the owner of the under-construction house.

“We received the complaint from the complainant in connection with the collapse of the portion of under-construction house. The complainant has alleged that careless construction activity by Rajesh Chauhan led to the incident and resulted in death of his child. We have taken the complaint and registering an FIR under appropriate IPC sections,” said Poonam Mishra, ACP of Wave City circle.