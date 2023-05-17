After local body polls, Gzb corporation starts sending property tax bills

Following the conclusion of the local body elections, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation has initiated the process to send the property tax bills — commonly referred to as house tax. Officials estimate that the revenue on account of the property tax is about ₹ 150 crore annually while the incoming revenue may double this year due to addition of new properties. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The five zones of Vasundhara, Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad city, Vijay Nagar and Kavi Nagar fall under the corporation. Of the estimated 661,000 households in these zones, the officials said that the tax bills have been generated for about 450,000 properties while the rest will be sent soon.

“For the remaining properties, a GIS survey and physical inspection was conducted last year. The bills for these properties will be sent in coming weeks,” said Sanjeev Kumar Sinha, corporation’s chief tax assessment officer.

Officials said that there will be a 10% hike in the new bills following a decision by the corporation board during a meeting on January 7 this year.

Property tax is calculated on the annual rental value (ARV) per square feet of covered area. Until 2022, the corporation had about 394,000 properties under its tax ambit while more were added after the GIS survey conducted last year and subsequent physical verification were carried out this year.

Officials estimate that the revenue on account of the property tax is about ₹150 crore annually while the incoming revenue may double this year due to addition of new properties.

The officials also said that there have been complaints of inflated bills and property owners can submit an appeal before the officials.

“If the ARV component this year is more than 25% than the last year’s, the property owner can go in for an appeal before the corporation and the tax amount will be reassessed by officials,” said Nitin Gaur, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.

The local body elections concluded on May 13 and the newly elected mayor and councillors may take oath next week.

