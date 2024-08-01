Ghaziabad: NGT notice to UP agencies over excessive concreting of roadsides, parks

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the state government of Uttar Pradesh and other agencies in response to a petition filed over the excessive and indiscriminate concreting of roadsides and road berms as well as constructions in parks in Ghaziabad. The NGT has issued notices to respondents over a petition filed by Ghaziabad resident who contended that massive concreting of across Ghaziabad city has affected groundwater recharge. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The petition was filed by Ghaziabad resident Akash Vashishtha who, citing instances in Ghaziabad, has contended that massive concreting work has affected groundwater recharge. He said such work was in violations of various norms and laid down guidelines.

According to guidelines, roadsides should be kept soiled and muddy, if possible, and provisions should be made for “brick-on-edge/ loose-stone pavement” so that recharge of groundwater becomes possible.

The petition also mentions communication issued by the ministry of urban development to chief secretaries of states concerning the action plan for flood proofing cities/towns.

“As such, there is urgent need to review existing by-laws in urban areas to make it mandatory to use porous paving tiles/bricks, to the extent feasible, to facilitate groundwater recharge. Rainwater harvesting is closely linked with urban flooding and its provisions in houses would be beneficial in not only reducing water requirement but also bringing down the level of flooding,” the communication stated.

The tribunal on July 30 directed issuance of notices to the agencies concerned.

“Issue notice on the OA and I.A. No. 317/2024 to the respondents. Applicant is directed to serve the respondents and file affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing,” the tribunal said.

When approached for a response, officials of Ghaziabad municipal corporation said that they will ensure compliance of tribunal’s order.

“Concreting with the help of tiles is done to control dust which is a major cause of air pollution. Further, we are using porous tiles so that rainwater percolates into the ground and help in groundwater recharge. The directions of the tribunal will be complied with,” said NK Chaudhary, chief engineer, Ghaziabad municipal corporation.