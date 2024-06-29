 Ghaziabad: Two held for shooting dead stray puppy - Hindustan Times
Ghaziabad: Two held for shooting dead stray puppy

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Jun 29, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Police will also levy IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) against the suspects as they opened fire in a public place and the bullet could have proved fatal for residents

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested two suspects who allegedly opened fire in an inebriated state in Loni’s Indirapuri locality, allegedly to frighten residents, but ended up killing a stray puppy on June 25.

The three men were roaming around the locality in a drunken state as some locals asked them to leave, they tried to scare them and Manish opened fire, the bullet missed locals but hit a stray puppy and killed it, officers said. (Representative image)
The three men were roaming around the locality in a drunken state as some locals asked them to leave, they tried to scare them and Manish opened fire, the bullet missed locals but hit a stray puppy and killed it, officers said. (Representative image)

The police identified the two suspects as Laxmi Garden resident Manish Singh, 24, and his accomplice, Delhi’s Nandnagri resident Mohit Kumar, 25. The police said a third suspect, identified as Shivan Ganja, 22, is on the run.

The police said after the incident, they registered a suo motu FIR against the unidentified suspects at Loni Border police station.

“Our teams with the help of information from locals traced the two suspects and arrested them. It happened that the three men were roaming around the locality in a drunken state. When some locals asked them to leave, they tried to scare them and Manish opened fire from a countrymade weapon. The bullet missed locals but hit a stray puppy killing it. The three men fled thereafter,” said Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police, Ankur Vihar.

The ACP said the police will also levy Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) against the suspects as they opened fire in a public place and the bullet could have proved fatal for residents.

The police on Thursday already registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (rash and negligent acts, endangering life and safety of others), 429 (for mischief in order to kill animal) and also levied provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The police said that they recovered a .315 calibre weapon along with a bullet from the possession of the two suspects. A hunt is on to nab the third absconding suspect, police said.

News / Cities / Noida / Ghaziabad: Two held for shooting dead stray puppy
