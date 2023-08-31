Police rescue girl waiting to jump from Indirapuram high-rise

A minor girl on Thursday evening created a scare after she went to the edge of the terrace of the fourth floor of her housing society in Indirapuram and was allegedly threatening to jump. The police said that the child was pacified after hectic dealing of the situation for about one-and-half hours. HT Image

The police said that they received information about the girl, aged about 16 and a student of class 10, at around 6pm and the police from Indirapuram police station reached the spot. The site was flooded with people who were preparing the videos of the girl at the high-rise.

“We dealt with the situation in a very sensitive manner and following all the required procedures. The girl lost her mother recently in July and was not able to handle the pressure. She had a grievance that her father was telling her to secured high marks in studies and she felt the pressure,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, ACP (Indirapuram).

The ACP himself reached near to the girl on the terrace along with one of her teachers.

A live video of the incident captured from the terrace showed that the ACP opened conversation with the girl and in between also assured her that he will be standing by her as brother on the Rakshabandhan day.

“The girl was pacified after 10 minutes of conversation and listening to her grievances. She was taken down. She was also sent to hospital as she was exhausted after crying a lot. We will also provide counseling to her and will also speak to her father and other family members,” ACP added.