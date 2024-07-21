Greater Noida: Gangster Kana’s aide Kajal Jha granted bail

Kajal Jha,an aide of gangster and scrap dealer Ravi Kana, was released on Friday evening from the district jail of Luksar, Greater Noida, police said on Saturday. Officers said that the district court in Surajpur had initially rejected her bail plea on May 27 but the Allahabad high court allowed it on Friday. Greater Noida-based gangster Kana, 42, and his friend Jha, 30, were arrested from the IGI airport in Delhi on April 26, following their deportation from Bangkok. (HT Photo)

Allowing the bail, a bench of justice Sanjay Kumar Pachori said: “Keeping in mind the nature of accusations, evidence in support thereof, the character of the accused-applicant, reasonable possibility of securing the presence of the accused at the trial, I am of the view that it is a fit case for grant of bail. Hence, present bail application is allowed.” Advocate Aditya Bhati, representing Jha, told the court that the provisions of the Gangster Act have been “ill-used by the police to perpetuate the detention of Jha in jail.

“Anyhow even though the offence under the Act is not made out. It is also submitted that the applicant is not a gangster and has never acted or conducted herself as such,” said Bhati.

Opposing the bail plea, JK Upadhyay, additional government advocate (AGA), said, “In case the applicant is released on bail, she will indulge in similar activities and misuse the liberty of bail.”

Greater Noida-based gangster Kana, 42, and his friend Jha, 30, were arrested from the IGI airport in Delhi on April 26, following their deportation from Bangkok, Thailand. Both were arrested under charges of the Gangsters Act. Nagar.