Greater Noida hit-and-run case:Candlelight vigil held for police action

Greater Noida: Family and friends held a candlelight vigil in Greater Noida on Friday to demand justice for Gokul Sharma, a hit and run accident victim, who was allegedly struck and killed by an unidentified driver in an SUV car on Monday night in the city. The deceased’s two daughters, aged eight and four years old, also joined the vigil, with their father’s photographs to seek justice and arrest of the suspect in the case. (HT Photo)

Sharma, 44, a resident of Beta-2 in Greater Noida, was with his friend Ajeet Singh Chauhan near the Sakipur market, when the accident occurred. He is survived by two daughters and a wife.

According to Chauhan, Sharma had stepped out of his home to run household errands, including getting new books for his daughters as they were to begin a new session at school, and groceries.

“Around 9.30pm Sharma called me to meet up, as he was just heading home and wanted to catch-up. We were chatting while standing behind our parked cars on the service lane near the Sakipur market when a speeding SUV (a white Scorpio) rammed us,” he said.

While Chauhan escaped with minor injuries, Sharma was declared dead by doctors after his friend and locals rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Holding candles, pictures of the deceased and posters stating ‘We want justice for Gokul Sharma’ and ‘Arrest the killers of Gokul Sharma’, friends and family gathered at the Rampur crossing in Beta-1 on Friday night, demanding justice for Sharma.

He was the sole breadwinner of his family, working as a manager at a private company in Greater Noida. The deceased’s two daughters, aged eight and four years old, also joined the vigil, with their father’s photographs.

“His life was taken too soon, leaving our family shattered and in pain. In our grief, we are resolved to seek justice for my husband Gokul Sharma’s murder. We have filed the FIR but the response from the police is very slow. It has been six days but the accused is not arrested,” said Bhawna, who has also taken to social media to demand justice for her husband’s death.

The deceased’s wife said the police have seized the car in suspicious condition from Delta Sector, but they are not able to find the accused.

“We demand accountability for this tragedy and answer from those responsible. I have two young daughters and seek justice from the Greater Noida police for them,” Bhawna said.

“What hurts is that the driver didn’t even stop to look back at what he had done. We hope the police arrest him soon,” added Chauhan, Sharma’s friend and a resident of Greater Noida.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at the Surajpur police station on Tuesday against unidentified accused, on the basis of a complaint filed by Sharma’s wife Bhawana.

On Wednesday, the police recovered the SUV - a Mahindra Scorpio- from Delta-1 in Greater Noida. However, the accused driver is yet to be arrested, said an officer.

“The car was found abandoned in the sector by a police team. It is registered in the name of one Nikki Singh and has been impounded by the police. However, the driver of the car at the time of the accident remains unidentified. Police teams are working to nab him,” said station house officer (Surajpur police station) Pushparaj Singh on Saturday.