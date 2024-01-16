IMD forecast cold wave, dense fog on Tuesday in Noida

NOIDA: Cold wave conditions accompanied by dense fog are set to prevail in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. New Delhi , India - January 15 2024: A view of Yamuna Khadar near Mayur Vihar on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi , India on Monday, January 15 2024. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

According to the IMD forecast, the minimum temperature in the district is likely to continue to hover around 5°C and maximum temperature between 18 and 19°C in the coming days.

On Monday, the minimum temperature stood at 5.4 °C, the season’s second lowest for the district -- a notch higher than Saturday’s 4.6°C. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature witnessed on Monday was 19.2°C.

A cold wave occurs in the plains when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below, and/or is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. The cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4°C in the plains.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather, said on Monday it is expected that both minimum and maximum temperatures will drop further within the next 24 hours, leading to a cold-wave condition in parts of Delhi-NCR.

“A fresh western disturbance is anticipated on January 16 and it is likely that there will be sunlight during the daytime in the days ahead. However, only a marginal increase in temperatures is expected in the days to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Union government’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) forecast on Monday said the predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from northwest directions in Delhi-National Capital Region with wind speed 4-8 kmph, with mainly clear sky, dense fog to very dense fog on January 16 morning.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Northwest directions in Delhi-NCR with wind speed 8-4 kmph and mainly clear sky with moderate fog on January 17,” it said.