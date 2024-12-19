Menu Explore
Influencer, friend booked for assaulting man in Noida after video goes viral

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 20, 2024 05:36 AM IST

A 35-second video went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday. It shows that a man wearing a black jacket grabbed a man holding his shirt and slapped him multiple times in full public view while verbally abusing him. The victim could be heard apologising with folded hands

Noida: Police registered a case against a social media influencer who runs a channel on youtube and an unidentified suspect after a video in which the influencer was seen assaulting a middle-aged man in full public view near Sector 71 in Noida went viral, said police on Thursday.

Police registered a case against a social media influencer who runs a channel on Youtube and an unidentified suspect after a video in which the influencer was seen assaulting a middle-aged man near Sector 71 in Noida. (FILE PHOTO)
Police registered a case against a social media influencer who runs a channel on Youtube and an unidentified suspect after a video in which the influencer was seen assaulting a middle-aged man near Sector 71 in Noida. (FILE PHOTO)

A 35-second video went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday. It shows that a man wearing a black jacket grabbed a man holding his shirt and slapped him multiple times in full public view while verbally abusing him. The victim could be heard apologising with folded hands. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Following the circulation of the video, police took suo motu cognizance and contacted the man, who was assaulted publicly. “On the complaint of victim Satyaveer Singh, 40, a case under section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against two suspects on Wednesday night,” said, Phase 3, station house officer, Dhruv Bhushan Dubey.

The SHO added, “The man, who was seen assaulting in a video, has been identified as Rajveer Sisodia, who is a social media influencer and a Youtuber. Sisodia’s friend (unidentified), who was not recorded in the video, also assaulted Singh.”

Police investigation revealed that the altercation took place over road rage. “On December 16 night when Singh was returning home in Greater Noida from Noida side, his car (Tata Tiago) hit Sisodia’s car from behind. After the hit, Singh did not stop and managed to escape. Sisodia, along with his friend, chased his car and stopped near the Sector 71 metro line,” said a police officer, part of the investigation, asking not to be named.

The officer further added that, “After a verbal argument, Sisodia and his friend assaulted him in full public view.”

“I had gone to drop my friend at Sector 70. When I was returning, a red colour car chased my car, and I was assaulted by two people,” reads the FIR, registered by Singh.

SHO Dubey said the car was bearing a Haryana registration number and a team had been formed to nab the suspects. Further investigation is underway.

