Man dies after bus hits him while reversing in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Dec 05, 2024 05:54 AM IST

On Wednesday, Chaturvedi left home for work around 11.30am. He was standing near the NRI exit of Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, waiting to board a bus to his office, when a private bus that was taking a reverse turn crashed into him from behind

A 47-year-old man was killed after a private bus that was taking a reverse turn near Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk on Wednesday morning, said senior police officers, adding that a case of causing death by negligence was registered against the bus driver at Beta 2 police station.

Police said the bus was towed away to a nearby police outpost and a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified driver, and efforts are underway to trace him.
Police said the bus was towed away to a nearby police outpost and a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified driver, and efforts are underway to trace him. (Representative image)

“The deceased was identified as Sharad Chaturvedi, who hailed from Farukkhabad. He was residing at a rented accommodation in Pari Chowk area and was employed at a private company in Noida,” said Vidhyut Goyal, station house officer, Beta 2.

“On Wednesday, Chaturvedi left home for work around 11.30am. He was standing near the NRI exit of Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, waiting to board a bus to his office, when a private bus that was taking a reverse turn crashed into him from behind,” said the SHO.

He said passersby who saw the man being run over shouted at the bus driver and he stopped the bus but by them Chatirvedi had sustained grievous injuries. He fled the spot, leaving the bus behind. Chaturvedi sustained a head injury.

Subsequently, locals alerted police and a team from Beta 2 police station reached the spot.The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police said the bus was towed away to a nearby police outpost and a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified driver, and efforts are underway to trace him.

