Man wanted in over dozen cases held from Noida

In a joint operation conducted by the Gautam Budh Nagar police and Special Task Force (Noida unit), a 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday night in Noida’s Sector 112. The suspect had been wanted in connection with more than a dozen cases involving robbery, dacoity, and murder, police said. Police said the suspect was identified as Munnavar alias Manna alias Chhota Bhai, a resident of Titarwada village in Shamli district. (Representative Image)

Saumya Singh, the assistant commissioner of police-2 in Noida, said, “Munnavar has been linked to numerous cases of robbery and murder spanning across Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Baghpat districts. A reward of ₹50,000 had been declared earlier this year for information leading to his capture.”

On Wednesday night, a joint team of the Sector 113 police station and STF apprehended the suspect in Sector 112, the ACP said, adding that a pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle were also recovered from his possession.

“Munnavvar is believed to have formed a gang of associates and committed several robberies. Their modus operandi typically involved hostage situations where valuables and money were forcibly taken from victims. Furthermore, investigations have linked him to a 2021 case in Loni, Ghaziabad, where a family was held captive, and the robbers made off with seven mobile phones, cash, gold and silver jewelry, as well as a Scorpio car from the residence,” Singh said.

However, all other suspects in this case had been arrested earlier, Munnavar remained at large.

“Teams had been working to nab him and finally managed to get hold of him after information from the informers about his movement in the area,” Singh said, adding that he was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody.

