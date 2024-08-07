Man who brandished toy pistol through sunroof of car arrested after video goes viral

The Noida police on Wednesday arrested a man who was seen brandishing a “toy pistol” through the sunroof of the car he was travelling in near Dalit Prerna Sthal in a widely shared video on social media was arrested on Wednesday, senior police officers said. Traffic police said they will continue to take action against miscreants who make reels and influence others in the wrong way. (Representational image)

The Phase 1 police station took cognizance of the matter after the 22-second long video went viral on Wednesday and within hours the suspect was nabbed, said officers.

The Traffic police also slapped a fine of ₹30,000 fine on Ansh Saini, 19, a resident of Sector-12, and said he had waved the “toy pistol” for “fun” and was trying to make short video for “likes”.

In the video, Saini can be seen brandishing the “toy pistol” even as the car, with a Delhi number plate, weaved its way through traffic. An ambulance could be seen right in front of their car. HT Could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“The police have also arrested his friend Hrithik Singh (20), a resident of Sector 134, Noida, and seized the toy pistol seen in the video. On interrogation, it was found that the youth was waving the pistol for fun and also for making a short video,” said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, traffic,

“We will continue to take action against such miscreants who make reels and influence others in the wrong way. Such activities cannot be tolerated,” he said.