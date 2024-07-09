Months ahead of her wedding, nurse run over by vehicle, family alleges foul play in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 22-year-old woman in Greater Noida died after being allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle while she was on her way home from work on Sunday evening, senior police officers said. However, her family has alleged foul play, stating that the service lane where the incident took place is shut to vehicles. The deceased woman worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Delta-2, Greater Noida, and her marriage was due to be held this November. (Representative image)

She worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Delta-2, Greater Noida, and her marriage was due to be held this November, the family said.

According to Sumit Shukla, assistant commissioner of police-3 (ACP), Central Noida, the deceased identified as Nidhi Singh, a native of Rabupura village of the district, was residing at a rented accommodation in Delta-2.

“Around 8pm on Sunday evening, police emergency helpline Dial112 received a call from a bystander that a woman was found injured on the service lane in Delta-2. Police teams were rushed to the spot and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment,” said the officer, adding that her family members were also intimated about the incident.

On Monday, the woman’s elder brother Rajender Singh lodged a complaint at the Surajpur police station alleging foul play.

“The service lane where the accident happened is closed to vehicles. Hence, if my sister was hit by a vehicle on this road, then it was deliberately done. Police should investigate the matter,” said Singh.

Manoj Singh, Surajpur police station in-charge, said a first information report (FIR) will be registered after the post-mortem examination is conducted.