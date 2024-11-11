Noida authority takes help from residents’ body to address issues in sectors 119,120

In a joint inspection on Monday, the Noida authority team, in collaboration with the Noida Highrise Federation (NHRF), addressed several pressing issues in sectors 119 and 120, including removal of encroachments, infrastructure maintenance, garbage disposal, and drainage systems, said NHRF representatives. There were requests for the maintenance of streetlights, signboards, and parks, with specific attention to the boundary wall repairs near Eldeco Amantran, said NHRF officer bearers. (HT Photo)

During the inspection, several issues were flagged, with the most urgent being unauthorised structures. Noida authority officials directed immediate action to remove encroachments, including illegal vending zones and shops near RG Residency and Prateek Laurel.

Infrastructure problems were also identified, including poorly maintained roads and inadequate traffic safety measures. The team assessed road construction quality, and requested the installation of speed breakers and proper signboards to improve safety in the area.

Nikhil Singhal, president, Noida Highrise Federation 100X Sectors (Sector 100 and above), the two sectors have several residential societies such as Eldeco Amantran, Gaur Garndeur, Amarpali Zodiac, Amrapali Platinum, RG Residency, and Prateek Laurel. The two sectors have an estimated population of around 65,000.

“The removal of unauthorised structures will restore public space and help in preventing future illegal constructions. Immediate action will be taken against encroachments. We are committed to enhancing the infrastructure to ensure safer commuting for residents,” said Vijay Rawal, general manager, civil, Noida authority.

Another major concern raised was the improper disposal of garbage, with residents pointing to various illegal dumping sites across sectors. Noida authority has promised to take strict action, including imposing penalties on those responsible for unauthorised garbage disposal. “We will enforce penalties to ensure a cleaner environment for all,” said the official.

Furthermore, the inspection led to discussions on the upkeep of public spaces. There were requests for the maintenance of streetlights, signboards, and parks, with specific attention to the boundary wall repairs near Eldeco Amantran, said NHRF officer bearers. Plans for fresh fencing work to maintain parks near Eldeco and Zodiac were also proposed.

“We are actively working on installing speed breakers and proper signage along roads. Immediate fencing will be installed at the garbage dump sites, and repairs will be done to improve boundary walls,” said Rawal.

“It is encouraging to see authorities finally addressing the long-standing issues in our sector. Encroachments and garbage have been a persistent problem,” said Rajkumar Singh, a resident of Eldeco Amantran, Sector 119.

“Today’s meeting and inspection were extremely productive, and we are grateful for authority’s timely involvement. We have been assured that all pending issues will be addressed within the next 10 days, which gives us hope for quick improvements in our sectors,” said Singhal.