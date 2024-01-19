close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Noida: Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants outside gym near Sector 104 market

Noida: Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants outside gym near Sector 104 market

ByAshni Dhaor
Jan 19, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Eyewitnesses said two unidentified bike-borne assailants shot the victim just as he reached his car in the parking lot outside the market

A 30-year-old man was on Friday afternoon shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was exiting a gym in Noida’s upscale Sector 104 market. The deceased, identified as Suraj Bhaan, was a resident of Lotus Panache society in Sector 100, Noida deputy commissioner of police Harish Chander said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

“The local police received information around 2.30pm that a man had been shot dead at the Sector 104 market in Noida. A police team immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and his family members have been contacted. Further investigation is underway,” the DCP said, adding that a team of forensic experts have reached the spot and are analysing CCTV cameras nearby.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Eyewitnesses said two unidentified bike-borne assailants shot the victim just as he reached his car in the parking lot outside the market.

“The deceased suffered five bullet wounds on his chest. The police are questioning people at the gym and others who may have witnessed the incident,” a senior officer part of investigation said.

The Sector 104 market along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway is one of the upscale markets in Noida, with several cafes, art galleries and boutiques located here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On