Noida: Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants outside gym near Sector 104 market

A 30-year-old man was on Friday afternoon shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was exiting a gym in Noida’s upscale Sector 104 market. The deceased, identified as Suraj Bhaan, was a resident of Lotus Panache society in Sector 100, Noida deputy commissioner of police Harish Chander said. Representational image.

“The local police received information around 2.30pm that a man had been shot dead at the Sector 104 market in Noida. A police team immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and his family members have been contacted. Further investigation is underway,” the DCP said, adding that a team of forensic experts have reached the spot and are analysing CCTV cameras nearby.

Eyewitnesses said two unidentified bike-borne assailants shot the victim just as he reached his car in the parking lot outside the market.

“The deceased suffered five bullet wounds on his chest. The police are questioning people at the gym and others who may have witnessed the incident,” a senior officer part of investigation said.

The Sector 104 market along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway is one of the upscale markets in Noida, with several cafes, art galleries and boutiques located here.