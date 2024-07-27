Noida woman,30, found dead at home, husband absconding

A 30-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in Garhi Chaukhandi village of Noida on Thursday evening, officers said on Friday, adding that the prime suspect, her husband, is at large along with his nephew. Some neighbours heard Sarvesh saying earlier that he would kill Rekha some day, officers said. (Representative image)

According to Rajkumar, station house officer (SHO) of Phase 3 police station, the incident came to light at 8.15pm on Thursday when the police response vehicle received an emergency call from a local villager saying that a foul smell was emanating from a locked house nearby.

“Police broke open the door of the house which was locked from outside and a a woman’s body was found. She was identified as Rekha Gupta,” said the officer.

Officers said the woman lived with her husband Sarvesh Gupta, 33, a native of Shahjahanpur, at the rented house. She worked at a private firm in Sector 63 and her husband works as a tailor at a garment factory in Sector 67. They got married in 2011 and have two children aged 10 and 6. The kids live with their father’s sister in Shahjahanpur, officers said.

Neighbours and the landlord of the house told police that on Tuesday, Sarvesh returned home with his nephew Pawan Gupta. The two were drinking alcohol on the terrace. When they came down, the neighbours heard Rekha and Sarvesh quarrelling, officers said.

“Some neighbours heard Sarvesh saying earlier that he would kill Rekha some day,” said the SHO. Deeksha Singh, ACP 1, central Noida, said that two people have been booked for murder and the postmortem report is awaited.