Now, get ‘digital’ MLCs at Noida district hospital

The district hospital in Noida’s Sector 39 has started issuing digitalised MLCs or, medico-legal certificates (a process followed by hospital authorities in injury or medical condition), making it a quick and hassle-free experience. Earlier, the MLCs were being issued manually, requiring the doctors to make clarifications in the reports (in case) in person, in the court. But according to doctors, this is not the case anymore due to the digitalised process. (HT Archive)

According to district hospital authorities, the facility commenced at the Sector 39 district hospital in Noida last week, to ease the process in accidental and criminal cases.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

On an average, 30 such cases are reported every month at the hospital in which the certificate has to be mandatorily issued for legal proceedings like first information report (FIR) registration, said officials.

For MLC, the hospital authority, after observing history and clinical examination, considers if investigations by law enforcement agencies are warranted, to ascertain circumstances and fix responsibility regarding the injury/ailment as per law, said health department officials.

According to chief medical superintendent (CMS), Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Renu Agarwal, the digitalised MLCs will make it convenient for both doctors and police in any accident/criminal case.

“The move will also assist in keeping record for future reference while also prevent doctors from being physically present in court,” she said.

Earlier, the MLCs were being issued manually, requiring the doctors to make clarifications in the reports (in case) in person, in the court. But according to Dr Agarwal, this is not the case anymore due to the digitalised process. “The report will be stored on the computer while a hard copy will also be provided to the police.”

The MLC issuance process includes registration at the ‘emergency’ in the hospital after which, the hospital authorities recommend examinations by general physician, ENT and orthopedic doctors, said officials.