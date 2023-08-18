Villagers protest with dead body on Noida’s Parthala flyover alleging police negligence, traffic affected

Traffic on the Parthala Flyover in Sector 122 came to a standstill on Friday afternoon as family members of a Parthala Khanjarpur village resident, who died earlier in the day, laid his body on the road in protest against the local police’s handling of the incident. The demonstration resulted in the temporary immobilization of numerous vehicles, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers, along the roadside. (HT Photo)

Approximately 150 villagers and relatives of the deceased undertook a blockade on the flyover, a crucial connector between Greater Noida and Noida, for over thirty minutes. This demonstration resulted in the temporary immobilization of numerous vehicles, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers, along the roadside.

Gulshan Singhal, a resident of Guar City Avenue 11, said, “Around 1 pm I was en route from Sector 4, Greater Noida West, to Sector 71 to pick up my children from school. However, I was delayed due to traffic on the approach road to Parthala Flyover. The villagers had positioned wooden barricades on the flyover, obstructing vehicle movement, while police officers worked to quell the crowd.”

According to the police, the villagers were removed from the road after half an hour and normal traffic was resumed on the flyover by 1.30 pm.

Shakti Avasthy, ADCP Noida, said, “Upon receiving information about the protest, local police officers swiftly arrived at the scene. A dialogue was initiated with the villagers, eventually leading to their peaceful departure from the road. The deceased’s body was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.”

The deceased, identified as Rajaram Yadav (65), resided in Parthala Khanjarpur village, Noida. “A dispute had arisen due to the construction of a five-story house by Satish, a fellow resident of Parthala village, resulting in structural damage to Yadav’s single-story home. Preventive action pursuant to 107/116 CrPC was carried out on Friday to address the ongoing feud between the parties,” the officer said.

However, Rajaram Yadav’s son, Sanjay Yadav (32), alleged that his father’s demise was a result of ‘police inaction’ in response to a complaint lodged by the deceased on August 11.

“An illegal construction has been going on in a five-storey building next to our one-storey house in the village which had become a cause of concern for my father. Due to the illegal construction, cracks have developed in our house that my father built about 20 years back with so much effort and hard work. Even after registering a complaint with the local police, the owners of the building were not arrested by the police. This had made my father extremely upset and he suffered a heart attack on Friday morning and passed away,” said Yadav’s son.

He added that after his father’s death, his relatives were devastated. “The sole person to be blamed for my father’s death is the building owner who is carrying out the illegal construction. We protested on Friday to make our voice heard by the police so that the culprit is arrested,” he said.

Meanwhile, police authorities disclosed that an FIR had been filed against the building owner on August 11 based on a complaint filed by a Noida Authority official. “The complaint highlighted ongoing unauthorized construction despite repeated warnings and concerns of structural integrity raised by local residents. Subsequently, an FIR was registered at Sector 113 police station, under IPC section 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), against Satish, the building’s owner,” said the ADCP.

He added that another suspect Subhash Singh (53) - a resident of Parthala village- believed to be an accomplice of Satish, was arrested by the police on Friday. “Main suspect Satish is absconding at the moment and teams have been deployed to nab him. Post-mortem report of the deceased is awaited,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail