Retired senior cop’s son held for killing security guard in Greater Noida

A 30-year-old man, the son of a retired deputy superintendent of police, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of killing a security guard whose body with multiple injuries and stab wounds was spotted lying near a culvert in Sector 150 on Monday, senior police officers said, adding that the suspect allegedly killed the guard because the latter quizzed him about roaming around late at night. On the basis of a medical report, a murder case was registered at the Knowledge Park police station. (AFP/representational image)

According to the police, they received information that an injured man was found on the culvert on Monday, following which a team from Knowledge Park police station rushed to the spot.

“The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He was identified as Nandram, who lived in a rented accommodation in Kondli village with his family and hailed from Chhattisgarh,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).

A preliminary probe revealed that Nandram worked as a daily wager at a construction site during the day, and as a security guard at the same site at night.

Knowledge Park, station house officer, Vipin Kumar said, “With the help of technical and manual intelligence, suspect Shashwat Singh, who hails from Shahjahanpur and resides in Knowledge Park in Greater Noida, was arrested on Wednesday. He is the son of retired DSP Sheel Kumar Singh and was unemployed.”

“Singh told us that on Sunday night, when he was loitering near the construction site, Nandram started quizzing him about why he was there so late,” said SHO Kumar, adding that following an argument, Singh killed Nandram using a knife and stone.