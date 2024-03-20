SP changes GB Nagar candidate, fields Rahul Awana

Four days after announcing its candidate for Gautam Budh Nagar constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday replaced 66-year-old Mahendra Singh Nagar with a new candidate -- 38-year-old Rahul Awana. Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency’s new Samajwadi Party candidate Rahul Awana, (HT Photo)

Awana is a resident of Asgarpur village of Noida, in Sector 128, the party said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“I joined SP in 2010 and have since devoted my life to the party, working for the betterment of society. Being a farmer, I have always supported the cause of farmers of Noida. Last year in October, I also cycled alongside party chief Akhilesh Yadav ‘bhaiyya’ in Lucknow, during the party’s ‘Desh Bachao, Desh Banao’ bicycle rally. I am grateful to bhaiyya for instilling his confidence in me,” said Awana, who will be contesting his first election.

Awana said he comes from a family of Sarpanches (village chiefs) , as his grandfather, Om Prakash Pradhan, held the post of sarpanch of Asgarpur village till 1976 after which Noida villages were put under industrial authorities by the government and panchayat elections were stopped.

Raj Kumar Bhati, party’s national spokesperson, said, “The decision to change the candidate from this constituency was taken by party leaders in Lucknow.”

Sources in the party said Nagar’s candidacy was opposed by party workers as he had joined SP only in 2022. “Nagar was a Congress loyalist for at least 20 years before joining SP. After his name was announced by the party, several SP workers felt betrayed, following which the party brass decided to change the candidate,” said a party worker, asking not to be named.