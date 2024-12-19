Speed limits reduced on Noida-Greater Noida e-way, other key roads in GB Nagar

In view of the heavy fog cover and reduced visibility, especially during morning hours, speed limits on major roads in Gautam Budh Nagar, including the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Noida elevated road, and internal routes such as MP-1 and MP-2, have been reduced to ensure motorists’ safety, said Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Wednesday. Traffic police said reducing the speed limit is an annual exercise and the reduced limits will remain in effect till February 15, 2025, to reduce fog-related accidents (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

An advisory in this regard was issued by Noida traffic police on Wednesday.

The curbs were slightly delayed this year as fog conditions so far this December have been minimal, and also owing to recent changes in the traffic department, said traffic police.

The Yamuna authority, however, had implemented speed restrictions on Yamuna Expressway from December 15, where the speed limit has been reduced 75km/hour for light vehicles from 100km/hour and 60km/hour for heavy vehicles from 80km/hour.

Traffic police said reducing the speed limit is an annual exercise and the reduced limits will remain in effect till February 15, 2025, to reduce fog-related accidents.

Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said foggy conditions significantly reduce visibility, increasing the risk of accidents.

“Maintaining a controlled speed allows drivers more time to react to unforeseen circumstances on the road. For this reason, we have reduced the speed limit on key roads for light and heavy vehicles. The aim is to reduce accidents during the foggy season, but drivers must also take responsibility for following the rules. The curbs have been enforced from December 16 this year but an official advisory was issued on Wednesday,” he said.

As per the revised speed limits, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has 75km/hour limit for light vehicles and 50km/hour for heavy vehicles. Noida elevated road, which links Sector 27 to Sectors 61/62, has a reduced speed limit of 50km/hour for light vehicles and 40km/hour for heavy vehicles.

Similarly, internal roads MP-1 road, connecting DND Flyway to Sector 62 via Rajnigandha Chowk, and MP-2 road, which runs from Film City Flyover to Sector 60 underpass, now have speed limits of 60km/hour for light vehicles and 50km/hour for heavy vehicles.

A similar reduction has been implemented on Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) Road, said traffic police.

In Noida, speeding violations attract fines of ₹2,000 for light vehicles and ₹4,000 for heavy vehicles, according to traffic police.

Data from January to December 2023 reveals that Noida recorded 1,176 road accidents, resulting in 470 fatalities and injuries to 858 people.

Between January and September 2024, there were 853 accidents in which 331 people lost their lives and 735 were injured.

The Noida traffic pPolice and transport department have also launched an awareness campaign to ensure compliance, including the mandatory use of reflective tapes on commercial vehicles.

The initiative aims to enhance vehicle visibility and reduce accidents during the fog-heavy winter months. Authorities have warned that strict monitoring will continue until February 15, 2025, with violators facing fines and/or legal action.

Police urge motorists to adhere to the revised speed limits and drive cautiously, especially in foggy conditions, to prioritize road safety.