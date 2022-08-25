Supertech demolition: There will be no damage from vibrations, says Edifice’s Uttkarsh Mehta
When Jet Demolitions imploded Bank of Lisbon in Johannesburg, there was a fully glass studded building seven metres away. I personally witnessed that the blast and not even a single glass pane broke, says the founder partner of Edifice Engineering
Uttkarsh Mehta, is the founding partner of Edifice Engineering. He and partner Jigar Chheda started a small company in 2004 that carried out anchoring, coring, and diamond cutting works -- all processes related to demolitions as well. In 2012, they started Edifice got into full scale demolitions. In the years since, Edifice has carried out over 1,500 demolitions, including four implosions
What is implosion and why was it chosen as the demolition technique?
Implosion is when we make a building or structure fall inwards, unlike explosion where the blast is outward. For any project, we chose the technology depending on three criteria—safety requirements, time availability and viability. When we got the details of the project and visited the site, we envisaged that implosion would be most suitable. Another technology of diamond cutting could have been used but that would have taken over two years as we would have to slowly cut down each column, wall and beam using cranes. And it would also have cost nearly five times more than implosion. The other technology could have been robotics, but that would have caused a lot of noise and there are neighbours in the vicinity. The Supreme Court had already ordered that this project should be done in the shortest possible time and we also had precedence and experience from Kochi (implosion of Maradu flats).
What were the big challenges or risk factors?
Protecting the Aster 2 tower, which is nine metres from the twin towers, and Aster 3 tower, which is right next to it, was the biggest challenge. The gas pipeline was perceived to be a problem but we have always been confident that nothing can happen to it. We are working with experienced partners. When Jet Demolitions imploded Bank of Lisbon in Johannesburg, there was a fully glass studded building seven metres away. I personally witnessed that the blast and not even a single glass pane broke.
What were the obstacles during preparations?
Unlike most other buildings, the twin towers had a lot of shear walls, staircases and lift shafts. These, mainly the shear walls, restrict the fall of a structure and were the biggest hindrances to the implosion. There were also procedural delays.
What quantum of vibrations can we expect and what damage can occur?
The buildings in Delhi-NCR are designed for seismic zone 4-5, as the region experience earthquakes often. The quakes are much stronger than the vibrations from the implosion. We have also conducted simulations and predicted that the impact -- it will be a third of a typical earthquake of measuring one point on the Richter scale. There will be absolutely no damage from vibrations. As additional safety measures, impact cushions, berms and old tyres have been kept in the basement to further absorb the vibrations.
-
Demolition is a beautiful feat of engineering, enjoy the show, says Joe Brinkmann
As residents of the National Capital Region gear up to witness the fall of the twin towers on August 28, for one man, it's just another day at work. CEO and managing director of Jet Demolitions, Joe Brinkmann, who will be calling the shots on D-Day, spoke to HT about his life and work. So everything is designed keeping the safety of people and property in mind.
-
Supertech: Demolition team worked through heat and rain to keep deadline
In February this year, when the weather was still pleasant, Edifice Engineering, the agency tasked with the Supreme Court ordained demolition of Supertech twin towers Apex and Ceyanne, set up camp in Noida's Sector 93A along with machines, a 200 strong workforce and a team of South African demolition experts. The work initially was bogged down by bureaucratic procedures and clearances and gained pace only as the sweltering summer set in around late May.
-
Migrant labourer dies, another injured while laying pipeline in Kurukshetra
A 52-year-old migrant labourer died while another suffered injury after they got buried under a mound of soil while digging the road to lay a pipeline in Kurukshetra. The police said the deceased has been identified as Kailash Nath (52) and injured as Rakesh of Bettiah district in Bihar. They were working under a contractor who was allocated the tender of laying drainage under the Thanesar Municipal Council.
-
Ambala-Shamli highway: Committee under Radaur SDM to look into farmers’ issues
In view of the farmers' complaints regarding the upcoming Greenfield Shamli-Ambala highway, Yamunanagar deputy commissioner Parth Gupta has constituted a committee under Radaur SDM Satinder Siwach to talk to them and submit a report within 15 days. The six-lane access-controlled highway that is being constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana will connect Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from Ambala near Sadhoupur via Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal districts to enter Saharanpur and end at Shamli's Thanabhawan.
-
Supertech twin tower demolition a much needed shake-up for realty in Noida
When the Supertech twin towers come crashing down on August 28, in a Supreme Court ordained demolition exercise, its tremors are bound to shake up the real estate sector in the National Capital Region, said experts as the towers in Noida's Sector 93A are now symbolic of all that could go wrong when builders ignore construction regulations with impunity, in collusion with authority officials, and gullible homebuyers get sold on “tall” promises.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics