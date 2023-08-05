Home / Cities / Noida News / Three booked for beating minor boy in Greater Noida

Three booked for beating minor boy in Greater Noida

ByHTC
Aug 05, 2023 11:49 PM IST

According to a complaint submitted by the boy’s mother, Sanjeeta, the minor boy has sustained severe injuries along with fractures and has been admitted at a private hospital in Dadri

Police on Saturday booked three people for allegedly beating up a 16-year-old boy who visited his female friend’s house on Friday night, officials said.

Boy’s mother has identified the three suspect as his female friend’s brothers Anish and Gulzar and Anish’s son Samar. (Representative Image)
According to a complaint submitted by the boy’s mother, Sanjeeta, a resident of Accheja village, the minor boy has sustained severe injuries along with fractures and has been admitted at a private hospital in Dadri area of Greater Noida.

Boy’s mother has identified the three suspect as his female friend’s brothers Anish and Gulzar and Anish’s son Samar. The three live with family in Sadullapur village, under the Ecotech-3 police station area. “At around 2 am on Friday, my son Ayaan visited their house and was beaten up badly by the men,” she said, adding that when her family had learnt of the incident later from the hospital where the suspects abused her other sons as well.

She added that her son had been called to the house by Anish’s daughter.

“On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation ) and 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code against the three identified suspects,” said a Bhrampal Singh, in-charge of the Ecotech-3 police station.

