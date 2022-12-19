Three killed, 10 hurt as two buses collide on Noida expressway

Noida: Three people died while 10 others were grievously injured after two buses met with an accident on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in the early hours of Sunday, said Gautam Budh Nagar police. The driver of one of the buses has been booked, police added.

According to Abhishek Verma, deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), the accident took place near Sector 157.

“While one bus was coming from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, another was on its way from Pratapgarh. The accident took place at around 5am under Knowledge Park police station limits and our personnel were immediately sent to the spot. Three people have died due to injuries while 10 passengers have been admitted to the hospital for treatment,” said DCP Verma.

While two of the deceased passengers were travelling in the bus from Pratapgarh, the third one was in the bus from MP, said police. The deceased have been identified as Kamil (25), a resident of Karaval Nagar in Delhi; Kartik Trivedi (18), a resident of Pratapgarh and Sheru (29), a resident of Bhind in MP, police added.

According to Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Knowledge Park police station, the drivers of both the buses sustained injuries but fled the spot before the police reached the accident site.

“During investigation, it has been found that the bus coming from MP had stopped on the expressway as one of the passengers was relieving himself. The bus coming from Pratapgarh rammed it from behind. It seems that the driver did not notice the stranded bus due to dense fog. By the time police reached the spot, the drivers had left the bus and fled,” said SHO Singh.

Police added that the passengers of the bus coming from Pratapgarh submitted a complaint at the police station against their driver, alleging that he was in an inebriated state.

“A case has been registered under Section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified driver of the bus coming from Pratapgarh. Police teams have been deployed to nab him at the earliest,” SHO Singh added.

Meanwhile, another accident took place on the expressway around 6am on Sunday. As per officials, a car carrying five people overturned near Sector 129 under Noida Expressway police station limits. The vehicle was on its way from Bulandshahr to Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi as one of the passengers had a flight to Canada, said police.

No casualties were reported in the incident but all the five passengers have been admitted to private hospitals in Noida and Delhi, police added.

“The car was carrying five passengers aged between 20-22 years. Two of the injured — Manav Mittal and Prashant — were admitted to Jaypee Hospital in Noida, while three others — Gaurav Sharma, Sahil and Abhinav Sharma were admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi,” said Sudheer Kumar, in charge of the Noida Expressway police station.

Kumar added that the car overturned after it hit a divider.

According to data released by the district transport department, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 390 deaths due to road accidents from January to November this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON