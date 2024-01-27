Woman dies after being thrown off third floor by husband

A 35-year-old man allegedly threw his wife off the third floor balcony of their house in Govindpuram’s Krishna Kunj locality on on late Friday night following a domestic dispute, police said, adding that the suspect himself rushed her to a hospital where she succumbed to critical injuries. Chaudhary succumbed to critical injuries and later her family members approached the police, alleging that they suspected the role of her husband in her death. (Representational image)

The husband, Vikas Kumar, a parking contractor, has been arrested, police said. He lives in Krishna Kunj with his wife Shalu Chaudhary and their three children. Police said around 11pm on Friday, ]the couple got into some altercation and the dispute soon grew out of hand.

“At the height of it, the man threw his wife from the third floor balcony of their house. She suffered severe injuries and the suspect took her to a nearby hospital and told doctors that she suffered injury in a fall. Thereafter, he fled the hospital,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar.

Police said Chaudhary succumbed to critical injuries and later her family members approached the police, alleging that they suspected the role of her husband in her death.

On the family’s complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) was registered against Kumar, his brother Akash, mother Vimla Devi and sister Anju at Kavi Nagar police station.

“Kumar and Chaudhary were married for nine years and have three minor children. On Friday night, we received a call from their neighbour about an argument between the husband and wife getting out of hand, and we rushed to the spot. Their daughter told us that her father threw her mother from the third floor balcony after a fight. Vikas is an alcoholic and used to fight with my sister frequently, and every time we had to intervene to pacify him,” said Rohit Tomar, Shalu’s brother who arrived from Baraut.

“On December 31, 2023, we had approached the police after such a fight and Shalu again returned home after Vikas apologised. But, again, Vikas and his family members misbehaved with Shalu and he threw her from the third floor. When we reached the hospital, she had already died,” Tomar said .

“The police must act against all the suspects that we named in the FIR. For now, they have acted only against Vikas,” Tomar said.

The police said Kumar has been arrested and role of others is being probed.

“On the basis of a complaint given by woman’s family, we have registered an FIR of murder. The prime suspect was also arrested. The role of others is being probed,” the ACP said.