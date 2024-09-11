Women molested, harassed in two incidents in Muradnagar; two arrested, one detained

Two people were arrested and a minor apprehended in connection with two incidents of molestation and sexual harassment reported from Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar on Monday and Tuesday. In the first incident, the men coming from the opposite direction steered their bike towards a woman and touched her inappropriately before fleeing. One suspect was arrested while the minor suspect was taken into custody, said police. (Representational image)

In the first incident, which came to fore through a video footage on Wednesday, a woman carrying her child and walking home was allegedly molested by two bikers on Tuesday. The video showed the pillion rider touching her in an inappropriate manner before the bike speeds away. The video made rounds on social media and police swung into action.

On Wednesday, they arrested 18-year-old Ajay Kumar in connection with the incident, while his 16-year-old accomplice was detained.

“The woman aged about 25 years approached the Muradnagar police station with a complaint and an FIR was registered under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The men coming from the opposite direction steered their bike towards her and touched her inappropriately before fleeing. One suspect was arrested while the minor suspect was taken into custody,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police, Masuri/Muradnagar.

In another incident on Monday, an 18-year-old class 11 student was on way to her grandmother’s house in Muradnagar on a bicycle around 3pm when a man on a scooter started following her.

“Later, he stopped his scooter near a bushy area and flashed me. I was shocked and immediately tried to evade him. But he tried to grab me. I sped away on my bicycle and the man started calling me from behind. He then started chasing me on his scooter. I reached near a shop and my bicycle slipped. The shop owner came out to help me. Seeing the shop owner, the suspect fled. but I can identify him,” the complainant said in the FIR lodged at Muradnagar police station.

Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR under BNS sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) on September 9.

“The police team arrested the suspect Kapil Tyagi, a resident of Muradnagar,” the ACP said.