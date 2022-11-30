Women safety, increased focus on Jewar priorities of new police chief

Laxmi Singh, who took over from IPS officer Alok Singh as the second police commissioner of the Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday, said she has plans to focus on urban policing and better manning of the porous borders of the district to keep the organised crime nexus in check.

A 2000-batch IPS officer, Singh also said she would focus more on Jewar, an area that was fast becoming a development hub -- the new international airport is coming up there -- and a plan of action is being prepared for the same.

The newly appointed police commissioner, who holds the rank of inspector general, met all senior officers of the GB Nagar commissionerate on Wednesday and took stock of the situation in the district, besides seeking the crime data of the district.

“Being part of the National Capital Region, Gautam Budh Nagar has certain peculiarities and challenges. Keeping those in mind, the commissionerate system was first implemented here and it has been nearly three years since it was established. I will try to systemically develop, integrate and strengthen the commissionerate in a way that it becomes an example for others,” said Singh.

She added that being part of NCR, the policing in Noida is often compared with that in Delhi and the standards will, therefore, be accordingly appraised.

Providing security to people and businesses as well as creating a perception of safety are equally important, according to Singh.

Forty-eight-year-old Singh is the first woman police commissioner in Uttar Pradesh. While stating that she did not prefer being labelled a “woman officer”, Singh maintained that women security will be one of her priorities.

“There are a lot of multinational companies, IT firms, commercial enterprises and 24-hour offices in Gautam Budh Nagar that have women employees in large numbers. There is a need to ensure the security of these women round-the-clock. Security and the perception of security, both are important. Ensuring that will be one of my top priorities. Noida police will form a “kawach (shield)” for the women here,” said Singh.

She said Gautam Budh Nagar, aside from being an urban metropolitan region with multiple porous borders with different states such as Delhi and Haryana, is also an investment hub.

“Urban policing has very unique challenges and there are ways in which these have to be dealt with. In the past few years, organised crime has been controlled to a large extent and we will continue to do so with zero tolerance,” Singh said.

Laxmi has previously served as the IG/DIG of the special task force (STF) in Gautam Budh Nagar from January 1, 2018 to March 5, 2018.

Her family also has a residence here. Being familiar with the area, Singh seems to already know the challenges posed by the district.

“The entire axis of development is gradually shifting towards Jewar and Yamuna authority areas. So, policing in that area has to definitely increase, not just for the present but also keeping in mind the development over the next 20 years. Which is why the force is being increased and new police stations have been proposed in Jewar,” said Singh.

She further noted that residential settlements in Jewar have been slow in coming up until now, but with the international airport coming up there, the rate of growth is expected to increase tremendously, which will also bring in several industries and commercial enterprises.

“We will have to work accordingly with the Yamuna authority and increase our focus, so that we are prepared to handle the increasing population and upcoming challenges. If our system is already well-developed, as and when settlements come, the security apparatus will be functional. In short, Jewar will be a big priority area,” the police chief said.

Speaking about the recurring incidents of dog bites, clashes between pet owners and other residents and clashes between residents and society guards or among members of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), Singh said she would help develop mechanisms so that police can intervene in such matters without getting involved in the politics of RWAs.

She further said that in urban policing systems, whenever there is an issue, even if there is no apparent crime, the residents expect the police to get their grievances redressed by strengthening the existing communication channels and enforcing the common minimum agreements among the residents and RWAs.